Navcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,802.92 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $27,802.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00128614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

