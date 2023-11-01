Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
