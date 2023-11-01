Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.