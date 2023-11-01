Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 55,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 408,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,000. Neumora Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 2.18% of Neumora Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
