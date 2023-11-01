Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 55,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 408,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,000. Neumora Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 2.18% of Neumora Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.