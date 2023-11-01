Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.52. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 949,461 shares traded.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.