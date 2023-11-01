News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 874.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,102 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of News by 2,544.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 98,078.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2,832.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,818 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $20,834,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of News by 803.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 830,841 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 over the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Stock Up 0.4 %

NWS opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.