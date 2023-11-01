NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.31 or 0.99978140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

