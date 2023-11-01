Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,240,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,229 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

