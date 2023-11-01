Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.6 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,902.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

