NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $179.13

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $179.13, but opened at $172.40. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $171.75, with a volume of 472,789 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

