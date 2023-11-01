Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $376.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.35 and a 200 day moving average of $371.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.62 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.