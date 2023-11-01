Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.