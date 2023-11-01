Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.39.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
