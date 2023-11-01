ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its Q4 guidance to $1.19-1.35 EPS.

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

