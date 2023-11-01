O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $930.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $924.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

