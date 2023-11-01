Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 11282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

