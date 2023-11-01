Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 123,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 304,255 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.50.
ORLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 15,383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 4,663,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,422,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 417,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
