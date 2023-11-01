PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

