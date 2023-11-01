Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 218 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $97,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.4 %

GPN stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.