Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 80 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,534,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,697,000 after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 11.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Globant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,390,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.15.

Globant Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

