Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

