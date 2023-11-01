Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

