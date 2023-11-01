Park Place Capital Corp Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

