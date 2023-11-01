Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

