Park Place Capital Corp Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,911 shares of company stock worth $1,421,258. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

