Park Place Capital Corp Has $149,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

