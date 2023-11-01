Park Place Capital Corp Has $152,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 28.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 171.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Progressive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

