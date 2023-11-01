Park Place Capital Corp Has $163,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

