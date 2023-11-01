Park Place Capital Corp Has $175,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after buying an additional 409,579 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after buying an additional 121,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 238,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 154,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.24 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3533 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

