Park Place Capital Corp Has $180,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAS opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

