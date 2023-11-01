Park Place Capital Corp Has $218,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,060,000 after purchasing an additional 765,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

