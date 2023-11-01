Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

