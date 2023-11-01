Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.