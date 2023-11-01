Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

