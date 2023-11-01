Park Place Capital Corp Sells 14,207 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

KEY stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.