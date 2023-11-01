Park Place Capital Corp Sells 68 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

