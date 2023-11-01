Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY24 guidance at $21.90-22.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $21.90-$22.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $368.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.87. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $278.76 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

