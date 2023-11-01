Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $216,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at State Street
In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
State Street Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of STT opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
