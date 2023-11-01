Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 236,268 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,337,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 268.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 225,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.