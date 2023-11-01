Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.35. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $236.87 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.37.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 182.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 418.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 148.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

