Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.87 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.37.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

