Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.37.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.35. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

