Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

