PDF Solutions (PDFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 299,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 193,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 122,191 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

