Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of PEBK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $308,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

