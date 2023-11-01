Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perficient Stock Up 12.9 %

Perficient stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Perficient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.