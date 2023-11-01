PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

