PFG Investments LLC Acquires 453 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 194,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1392 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.