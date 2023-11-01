PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,831 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SAP by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in SAP by 38.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 31.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $92.67 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

