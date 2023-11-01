PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,831 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SAP by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in SAP by 38.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 31.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $92.67 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
