PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 375,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,153,887,000,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYLD opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

