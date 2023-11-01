PFG Investments LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,714,600.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

