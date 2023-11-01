PFG Investments LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. American Express has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

